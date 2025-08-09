Tejashwi Yadav responds to EC on dual EPIC number; slams Bihar govt

Patna, Aug 9 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, said on Saturday that he has already sent a written reply to the Election Commission regarding the allegation of possessing two EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers.

Speaking to media persons at Patna Airport, Tejashwi said, “The reply has already been sent to the Election Commission. Nothing will happen by making unnecessary news on this issue.”

Earlier, on August 8, the SDM of Patna had issued a second notice to Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of holding two EPIC numbers.

The notice further alleged that the EPIC number he displayed during a press conference in Patna on August 2, 2025, was fake. Tejashwi countered by saying,

“Those who issued two EPIC numbers are now questioning me.”

The SDM office of Patna had sent the first notice on August 6.

Tejashwi Yadav also took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of repeatedly making promises without delivering results.

“Amit Shah comes here and repeats his promises every time. Why is he not talking about Bihar’s progress—about ending unemployment, inflation, migration, poverty, improving education and health? Bihar will not benefit from abusing Lalu Prasad Yadav and me. These are people with a negative mindset who only do negative politics. It will not affect anyone.”

He added, “Amit Shah should come and stay here, but the people of Bihar will not give him anything.”

When asked about “bahubali” (strongman) leaders like Anant Singh and Anand Mohan meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi dismissed the matter.

“These people are not at a level where I should respond. Ask our spokespersons—they understand the AK-47 language. The same Nitish Kumar government that recovered AK-47 and arms from their homes also released them from jail. They are useless people, and the people of Bihar know them well.”

