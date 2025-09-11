Teja Sajja: It's our responsibility to tell stories of Indians epics, history, mythology in a very cool way

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Teja Sajja, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Mirai’, has said that the entire Indian film industry is on the right path of churning out stories from our epics and literature including history, mythology and folklore.

Teja spoke with IANS at a 5-star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai in the run-up to the film’s release, and cited examples of some of the biggest films in the past, and how they bank upon the Indian milieu.

He told IANS, “We are already on the journey to bring our epics to cinematic landscape. Be it ‘Kantara’, ‘Karthikeya 2’, ‘HanuMan’, ‘Kalki’ or the forthcoming films. Of course, ‘Mirai’ also has a little element of our Indian ‘itihasas’ (Teja likes to call mythology as history) to it. So, we have to embrace our history and I think it's 100% our responsibility to tell it in a very cool way. You might make it a science fiction or you can make an action-adventure to make it cool for the younger audience but ultimately, if we can convey our morals and our history in a very cool way, then that's the biggest takeaway that we can have”.

When asked about the premise of the film, he said, “This film is predominantly about a mother's dream and how far her son goes to achieve her dream. It's an arc of how he realizes what his dharma is and how he fulfills it. So, that's about the arc of the hero”.

He also spoke about his voice as an artiste, and the kind of stories that he wants to be a part of and wants to tell the audience.

He said, “All I can say is I'm going to make super clean films which you can watch along with your kids and your parents and the whole family. I'll make sure I do films. If I talk about ‘Mirai’ particularly, this is a film that you have to watch only on the big screen. It is an experience, we are delivering a world, it has fantasy, it has action, it has adventure, it has devotion. In a very little way, we are also delivering a moral view point”, he added.

