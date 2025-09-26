September 26, 2025 4:16 PM हिंदी

Technology sovereignty will shape geopolitical power: Jitendra Singh

Technology sovereignty will shape geopolitical power: Dr. Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Vice President of CSIR, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Friday said that in the coming years, technology sovereignty will decide a nation’s geopolitical sovereignty.

Speaking at the 84th Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) here, the minister highlighted India’s transformation into a technology-driven nation and stressed the need to consciously build strength in emerging technologies to remain globally competitive.

“Technology sovereignty will determine the geopolitical sovereignty in the times to come,” Dr. Singh, said, underlining India’s transition into a technology-driven nation.

He said CSIR, with its 37 laboratories across the country, has been playing a vital role in fields ranging from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to agriculture, materials, and defence.

Tracing CSIR’s journey since its establishment in 1942, Dr. Singh recalled the contributions of leaders like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Sir Ramnath Chopra, who laid the foundations of pharmaceutical research in India.

“CSIR’s legacy is proof that science and innovation were integral to India’s journey even before Independence,” Dr. Singh added.

The Minister noted that recent achievements, such as the indigenously developed antibiotic Nafithromycin, show the importance of collaboration between CSIR and other scientific departments.

He also underlined the role of industry partnerships in moving innovations from the laboratory to the marketplace.

Citing examples like lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir and tulip innovation in Palampur, Dr. Singh said CSIR’s work has improved farmers’ incomes and had a direct impact on society.

He added that CSIR-developed technologies have also contributed to national security, including sensors used in Operation Sindoor.

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh outlined a three-pronged approach of awareness, affordability, and accessibility to ensure that science benefits all sections of society.

He urged scientists to use modern communication tools and social media to connect with citizens and showcase their work more effectively.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares new photos, Aunt Saba Pataudi calls him “handsome”

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares new photos, Aunt Saba Pataudi calls him “handsome”

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 176 powers India A to record chase against Aus A

KL's unbeaten 176 guides India A to record chase in four-day match against Aus A

Sensex crashes 733 Points, Nifty slips below 24,700 amid global sell-off, fresh tariff threats

Stock market ends sharply lower over US pharma tariffs, Nifty below 24,700

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

Income Tax officials conduct survey action at Raymond offices across India

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

'Rise and Fall': Aarush & Akriti lock horns during the Price Pot challenge

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Leh violence

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Liam Hemsworth speaks up on replacing Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

Domestic airline passenger traffic rise 0.3 pc YoY in August, Stable outlook for sector: Report

Domestic airline passenger traffic rises 0.3 pc in August, outlook stable: Report

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan