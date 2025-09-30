Teaser of Vishnu Vishal's Aaryan shows film to be a dark and suspenseful investigative thriller!

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) The makers of director Praveen K’s investigative thriller Aaryan, featuring actor and producer Vishnu Vishal in the lead, on Tuesday released a gripping teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "This is not Ratsasan. This is - #AARYAN. See you in theatres on 31st OCTOBER."

Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, and directed by Praveen K, 'Aaryan' appears to be a gripping investigative thriller.

Introducing a chilling murder investigation and unveiling Vishnu Vishal’s intriguing character, the teaser transports audiences into the dark and intense world of Aaryan. With a strikingly different appearance, Vishnu Vishal commands attention. The actor once again dons the role of a police officer in Aaryan. The film also stars Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles, while Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abishek Joseph George join the ensemble.

Crafted as a unique investigative action thriller, the film is helmed by director Praveen K. Notably, Manu Anand, who directed FIR starring Vishnu Vishal, has contributed as the co-writer of this film. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 31st 2025.

It may be recalled that Vishnu Vishal had announced in February this year that they had wrapped up the shooting of this film. Vishnu Vishal had then said, “I just have one promise to make today. #Aaryan will be a unique viewing experience to all the audiences…Shoot wrapped!”

The film went on floors with a pooja in September, 2022. At the time of the film going on floors, Vishnu Vishal had given out the reason as to why he considered this film special. He had then said, "My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me."

Cinematography for the film is by Harish Kannan and music for the crime thriller has been scored by Sam CS. San Lokesh is the editor of this film, which has stunts by Stunt Silva.

