June 20, 2025 11:14 PM हिंदी

Teaser of Sonia Agarwal's investigative crime thriller 'Gift' released

A poster of Gift (Photo Credit: Sonia Agarwal X)

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) The makers of director Pa Pandiyan's investigative crime thriller 'Gift', featuring actress Sonia Aggarwal in the lead, on Friday released the much-awaited teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sonia Aggarwal too shared the link of the teaser on her X handle and wrote, "Here's the #Gift Movie Teaser."

The teaser establishes the fact that Sonia Aggarwal plays a police officer investigating a singularly intriguing rape case. The teaser begins with Sonia's character telling us that she has handled several criminal cases and successfully solved them. However, she then tells that there is this one case, the investigation of which continues to stay exactly at the same place where it started. The police officer says that she finds this case to be challenging.

Sonia's character in the film believes that no matter how sharp the suspects are, the cops have to be ahead of them and must think 200 per cent more.

The only fact that has been established is that it is a gang rape case. The cop is also aware that the criminals she is trying to track down may well be keeping tabs on what the police is doing.

The teaser also shows Sonia Agarwal finally declaring that she has finally found some evidence in the case. The teaser ends with the police officer saying, "Wait and watch!"

The film that has been directed by Pa Pandiyan features a host of actors including Birla Bose, Super Good Subramani, Crane Manohar, Sasi Laya and Rekha.

On the technical front, the film has music by Amara CV and cinematography by Rajadurai. The film has two editors working on it -- David Ajay and Ganesh.

The film, which has been produced by director Pa Pandian himself, has been co-produced by Vedivelu Kamalakannan.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table as Bengaluru Bravehearts & Delhi Redz register wins in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table (Ld)

Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss to Jabalpur Royal Lions in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Friday. Photo credit: MPL

MP League: Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss against Lions

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa reaches the audience

Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Himachal win in women's section; AP, Odisha emerge victorious in men's section on Day 3 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Masters Cup: Karnataka, Himachal in women's; AP, Odisha win in men's section

Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 of the at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday.

RPL Season 1: Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers

A still from Ghaati (Photo credit: UV Creations X)

Promo of first single 'Sailore' from Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' released

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas