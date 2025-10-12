Teaser of Nivin Pauly's horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya' released!

October 12, 2025 12:15 AM हिंदी

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) The makers of director Akhil Sathyan's eagerly awaited horror comedy, 'Sarvam Maya', featuring actor Nivin Pauly in the lead, on Saturday released the teaser of the film on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Actor Nivin Pauly himself shared the link to the teaser of the film that was released on his social media timelines.

Taking to his X timeline, Nivin Pauly said, "Fun, chaos and pure happiness — Sarvam Maya coming your way soon! Get ready to go Delulu in theatres this Christmas. Sarvam Maya #SarvamMayaMovie #Akhilsathyan #Fireflyfilms."

The teaser released shows Nivin Pauly investigating every single room of a traditional house on a night when a thunderstorm threatens to break out. IIt is evident that he wants to be doubly sure that there is nobody else in the premises. He looks under the bed, at the ceiling, and into cupboards, reassuring himself saying,"Okay". The teaser also shows him spending time happily with Aju Varghese on a beautiful morning.

For the unaware, Nivin Pauly plays the lead in director Akhil Sathyan's upcoming horror-comedy 'Sarvam Maya'. The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is to release for Christmas in December this year.

It may be recalled that Nivin Pauly had confirmed the release of the film for Christmas, saying, "The Ghost next door!Sarvam Maya. 2025 Christmas Release."

Sources have told IANS that Priety Mukundhan, who impressed with her fantastic performance in the recently released Pan-Indian film 'Kannappa', plays the female lead in this entertainer.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Priety Mukhundan, the horror comedy will also feature Aju Varghese in a pivotal role.

Sources had told IANS in July that the unit had already shot for around 30 days and that its major schedules were at Ernakulam and Palakkad in Kerala.

Akhil Sathyan, the director of the film, is the son of one of India's legendary filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad and has delivered critically acclaimed films like Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum.

Music for 'Sarvam Maya' is by Justin Prabhakaran and art direction is by the very experienced Rajeevan. Cinematography for the film is by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, who was also the cameraman for the critically acclaimed 'Sookshmadarshini'.

Nivin Pauly playing the lead in this horror comedy is bound to further thrill his fans who are already excited about the actor playing the antagonist in the Tamil film 'Benz'.

