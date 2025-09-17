Team has clear goals, we must perform well to achieve them: Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda

Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) Telugu Titans all-rounder Bharat Hooda reflected on the team’s recent performances in the Pro Kabaddi League season 12 and expressed confidence in executing the plans to the best of the team's abilities and delivering positive results during the Jaipur leg matches.

After two losses to start the season, the Titans rallied with three straight wins but lost to Pune and Bengaluru Bulls in the last two games and are sitting fifth in the table with six points.

Bengaluru Bulls snatched the victory from the jaws of the Telugu Titans after Ganesha Hanamantagol's spectacular Super Raid in the final seconds of their clash at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur in Monday’s second game. He played the perfect supporting role to Alireza Mirzaian’s Super 10, and scored seven points after coming off the bench as his side moved above the Titans to fourth on the points table.

“Everyone prepares thoroughly for every match. Our team has set clear goals, and we must perform well to achieve them by executing our plans to the best of our abilities and delivering positive results. While there are many mistakes, we have to work on them continuously.

"We cannot change what has already been learned, but can only make small improvements. With the guidance of our seniors and coaches, I am confident we will perform well in the upcoming matches, both in defense and offense.” Hooda interacted with the press during a Media Day organised by JioStar.

Sharing about the expectations that come with being one of the more experienced players, the allrounder shared, "Having competed in the Pro Kabaddi League for five to six seasons, I understand the expectations placed upon me. I am one of the senior players alongside Vijay Malik and Shubham Shinde, who provide valuable guidance.

"Our coach also supports us with strategic insights. As I look ahead to the upcoming matches, I remain confident that we will perform well. Naturally, minor mistakes occur, which can be disappointing, but we strive to improve."

Telugu Titans will next play Dabang Delhi KC, who have won five of the five games they have played so far. Hooda signed off by saying, "The next three matches in Jaipur are very important, and winning them is our priority. Two matches ago, we were in a winning position but lost, which we regret."

"It’s important not to dwell on these moments, though they are constantly on our minds when we look at the points table. Had we secured those wins, we would be at the top. We must learn from these experiences and put our best foot forward.”

--IANS

bc/