Taylor Swift won’t travel to space: It's cold, scary

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Space travel may seem to be the next big step in mainstream tourism but, pop icon Taylor Swift is not really excited about the idea of going into space.

The ‘Fate of Ophelia’ singer insists there is "no reason" why she would follow the likes of Katy Perry, William Shatner and Gayle King in jetting out of the Earth's atmosphere and she finds the prospect of doing so "scary", reports ‘Female First UK’.

Appearing on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, host Scott Mills asked Taylor if she would ever go into space and she replied, "Never, why would I do that. There's no reason to do that. I don't wanna do that ever. I never, oh my god, no. It's, I don't wanna, no. I don't, I can't, I don't, no. It's cold, it's scary. I don't know if I can come back down. You know what, like, but thank you for asking because I don't know why I just completely freaked out by the question. I thought you were gonna make me go. Like that was my reaction to it, I was like I'm not going! I was like why are you making me go?! You’re like there's no spaceship here”.

As per ‘Female First UK”, the 35-year-old singer is put off by the fact she knows there would be a "weird" reaction if she did choose to take a space flight.

She said, "If I go, no one will believe I went. It doesn't matter if you go because everyone thinks you didn't go. Or they have a weird take on it. It is just, I have no, no fascination”.

Meanwhile, Taylor branded fans' concerns that she will stop making music once she marries Travis Kelce "shockingly offensive".

Scott said, "I just saw some fans going, 'Well, she's going to get married and then she's going to have children and then she's going to be the last album’.

The ‘Blank Space’ singer laughed as she replied, "It's a shockingly offensive thing to say. "It's not why people get married. So that they can quit their job. It's also like music for me is”.

And it seems like Taylor and Travis won't be getting married any time soon because she is currently focused on her latest album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

