Taylor Swift slipped a private note for Anne Hathaway at Eras Tour

Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Anne Hathaway revealed that Grammy winner Taylor Swift slipped her a private note during Swift's stop in Germany for the Eras Tour.

The Mother Mary star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 15 and shed light on the many real-life pop influences that contributed to building her titular character. One of the singers Hathaway drew inspiration from, she said, was Swift.

The two stars briefly crossed paths while Hathaway was filming Mother Mary in Bonn, Germany, near a stop on Swift's Eras Tour. Hathaway and her family traveled from Bonn to Gelsenkirchen to see Swift perform live, reports people.com.

"It was amazing. She came out on stage and ... the whole place exploded," Hathaway recalled.

"And she just, like, makes the audience feel so loved, and she made me feel so loved."

There came a moment during the concert in which Hathaway thought she saw Swift waving directly at her from stage.

"Oh my God, Annie, you're so cute. You think Taylor Swift's waving at you right now."

That's when she felt a tap on her shoulder, and she turned around to see a person holding a note.

"Taylor wants you to have this," they said.

A shocked Hathaway opened the note, which read: “I'm so happy you're here. I'm going to be enthusiastically waving at you.

Hathaway's reaction was relatably giddy as she said: "Oh my God, she's so magical! And she did it, she did the thing! And I was right, I am special!"

Swift was one of many singers and performers that Hathaway drew inspiration from to tap into Mother Mary, the actress said.

The pop star was "like an angel that I felt like was over our heads all the time," Hathaway said.

"David Lowery's a huge Swiftie. He was really influenced by the Reputation Tour, for all of the concert scenes," she said of the film's writer and director.

"Then I was really influenced by her tour film Miss Americana and how vulnerable she just let herself be."

To Hathaway, the tour film struck her for its honesty as Swift experienced a "moment of metamorphosis" and as she coped with personal issues amid intense fame. "I was already a fan," Hathaway said, "but after that, I just had so much empathy for her and her humanity."

--IANS

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