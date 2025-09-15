September 15, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

Tata Motors strengthens EV ecosystem, crosses 25,000 public chargers for electric SCVs

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Tata Motors on Monday announced that more than 25,000 public charging stations are now available for its electric small commercial vehicle (SCV) customers.

Spread across over 150 cities, including major hubs like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, these charging stations are aimed at boosting range confidence and efficiency for last-mile delivery operators.

To speed up the expansion of charging infrastructure, Tata Motors has also signed MoUs with 13 leading Charging Point Operators (CPOs) to set up another 25,000 public chargers over the next 12 months.

All current and upcoming charging locations will be integrated with Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform, ‘Fleet Edge’, so customers can easily find and navigate to them in real time.

Pinaki Haldar, Vice President and Business Head of SCVPU at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said that crossing the 25,000 charging station milestone marks an important step in advancing electric cargo mobility.

He highlighted that more than 10,000 Tata Ace EVs are already on the road and have collectively covered over 6 crore kilometres, showing growing confidence among transporters in the benefits of electric cargo vehicles.

He also noted that the newly launched Ace Pro EV is gaining popularity with its advanced features for urban and semi-urban transport needs.

The company’s electric SCV range currently includes the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Ace EV 1000, designed to handle diverse cargo applications with different payload options and load configurations.

Tata Motors has also set up over 200 dedicated EV support centres across India to ensure high uptime, fast turnaround, and reliable service for its customers.

Haldar added that while Tata Motors continues to deliver reliable, high-performance e-cargo vehicles, its partnerships with India’s leading CPOs will help build a stronger charging network and support profitable, zero-emission logistics for entrepreneurs and transporters across the country.

