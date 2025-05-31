Tarun Mansukhani says casting 19 A-listers in Housefull 5 'was just mad'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani has successfully set a new benchmark with his latest outing "Housefull 5" by bringing together 19 A-list Bollywood stars in one film, something which has never happened before.

The much-anticipated sequel boasts an exciting cast with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Sharing his experience of doing the unthinkable, Tarun said, ”Bringing together 19 A-listers sounds insane on paper, and it was just as mad in real life, in the best way. As a director, I knew I had my work cut out. There was no ego or flair, just pure love for the story from every actor bringing madcap energy to the set."

Revealing what each cast member signifies, the director shared, "The three boys were the soul, the girls brought a spark, and legends like Nana Sir, Jackie Sir, and Sanjay Sir showed why they’re icons—effortless charm and presence, it’s unreal! We improvised, and laughed, and through all that chaos, my job was to hold it together and shape it into something that truly connects. Now I just hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as we did making it.”

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the makers have been keeping movie buffs on their toes with the film's energetic bangers.

The latest addition to the list is, "The Phoogdi Dance", where Nana Patekar is seen drawing the entire cast while grooving to the beats.

While Tanishk Bagchi has scored the peppy number, Krattex has lent his voice to the song, along with composing it.

"Housefull 5" will be reaching the cinema halls on June 6.

--IANS

pm/