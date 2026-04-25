April 25, 2026 9:45 PM हिंदी

Tara Sutaria drops a childhood pic flaunting her 'princely sum of (only) two teeth'

Tara Sutaria drops a childhood pic flaunting her 'princely sum of (only) two teeth'

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria treated the netizens with an adorable picture from her childhood, where she can be seen proudly flaunting her 'princely sum of (only) two teeth'.

The throwback photo shows little Tara crying, with only two teeth from her lower mouth visible.

Wearing a cute white dress, Tara admitted in the caption that she resembles a bunny.

The text, along with the old pic, read, "When you have the princely sum of (only) two teeth and resemble a sort of bunny? (sic)."

Tara further shared that the picture also reflected her current mood.

"Also, current mood," she added.

She published another childhood still on her Insta Stories, where she can be seen looking straight into the camera.

"Sup," the text was added.

Tara constantly engages with her Insta family with such updates from her daily life.

Recently, Tara provided a glimpse into her weekend diary, which was all about spending some quality time with her fur babies, Pookie and Watson.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she shared a couple of sweet photographs enjoying some highly advised night cuddles with her four-legged friends.

However, only Watson was visible in these photos as Tara revealed that Pookie had waddled off in an attempt to avoid the cuddles.

Tara added the caption to the post, "Saturday night cuddles with HRH Pookie & HRH Watson ( Pookie is not pictured here as she waddled off to avoid said cuddles )."

Work-wise, Tara will next essay the role of Rebecca in Yash’s “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

Speaking about getting Tara on board as Rebecca, director Geetu Mohandas said that she has always felt an instinctive love to protect her.

"Perhaps because she is a guarded soul or perhaps it’s the armour she’s comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined," the filmmaker explained.

Revealing what it was like to work with Tara, the filmmaker added that she realized very early that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Athiya Shetty says 'Just Insane' as K L Rahul scores 152 against Punjab Kings

Athiya Shetty says 'Just Insane' as K L Rahul scores 152 against Punjab Kings

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi’s blazing century powers RR to 228/6 against SRH

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi’s blazing century powers RR to 228/6 against SRH

Bringing 'Nari Shakti' to life on canvas: 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' art exhibition in Delhi

Bringing 'Nari Shakti' to life on canvas: 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' art exhibition in Delhi

IPL 2026: Working on 'six-hitting' and smashing from ball one with Nayar helped a lot, says Rahul

IPL 2026: Working on 'six-hitting' and smashing from ball one with Nayar helped a lot, says Rahul

Theegala and Rai are Tied-15th at Zurich Classic; Fitzpatricks in the hunt

Theegala and Rai are tied-15th at Zurich Classic; Fitzpatricks in the hunt

Latest fuel price hike by Pak govt labelled as 'economic suicide’ (File image)

Latest fuel price hike by Pak govt labelled as 'economic suicide’

Rights groups slams arrest of Baloch activist by Pakistani police

Rights groups slam arrest of Baloch activist by Pakistani police

Pakistan’s Afghan policy fuels regional instability as border tensions escalate: Report (File Image)

Pakistan’s Afghan policy fuels regional instability as border tensions escalate: Report

Pakistan's dependence on proxy warfare backfires, fuels extremism within: Report (File image)

Pakistan's dependence on proxy warfare backfires, fuels extremism within: Report

Pakistan’s illegal organ trade thrives amid poverty, corruption: Report (File Image)

Pakistan’s illegal organ trade thrives amid poverty, corruption: Report