Tanishaa Mukerji expresses pride as she shares iconic video song of her Nutan ‘maushi’ & Kishore Kumar ‘dadu’

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, expressing that she simply can't believe how her family has shaped her perspective of the film industry.

The actress also expressed gratitude for her illustrious film lineage and reshared a video of a superhit song, featuring legendary stars Nutan and Kishore Kumar.

Sharing the clip on her social media account, Tanishaa wrote, “Amazing my Kishore dadu and Nutan moushi. Sometimes I can’t believe how my family has shaped my view of this beautiful film industry!”

The video the actress reposted featured the iconic song ‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’, picturised on Nutan and sung by Kishore Kumar.

The song is from the film, Dilli Ka Thug which starred Kishore Kumar and Nutan and remains a timeless classic.

The melody, recently has recently seen a resurgence on social media, going viral among younger audiences.

Talking about Nutan, the actress was touted as one of Hindi cinema’s finest artists, was a dominant force from the 1950s to the 1970s, known for films like Bandini, Sujata, Seema, Milan and many more.

The superstar of her era, tragically passed passed away in 1991.

She is the mother of Bollywood actor Mohnish Behl.

Talking about Kishore Kumar, touted as the multifaceted genius, is considered as one of the most celebrated voices of Indian cinema.

From romantic hits like Roop Tera Mastana to evergreen tracks like Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and many more, his songs still continue to define generations of Hindi film music.

The singer was also a fine actor and has been a part of movies like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadiz Padosan and many more.

Talking about Tanishaa, the actress comes from a celebrated film family with her grandmother, Shobhana Samarth, being a pioneering actress, while her mother Tanuja and aunt Nutan as leading stars of their respective time in Bollywood.

Her elder sister Kajol is among Bollywood’s most prominent actresses and has been a part of superhits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and many more.

Tanishaa herself has appeared in films like Neal 'n' Nikki, Sarkar, and Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao.

Her cousin Mohnish Bahl has also carved a niche in the industry, while her father, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee was a reputed director - producer of the entertainment industry.

–IANS

rd/