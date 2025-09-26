Tamil film based on famous Madurai goat fights titled 'Jockey'

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS)Director Pragabhal, best known for having directed India's first full-length film on mud racing, is now directing 'Jockey', a film whose story is set against the backdrop of the famous traditional Madurai goat fight.

Says Dr Pragabhal,"After successfully directing Muddy, India’s first-ever full-length film on mud racing, I am now bringing another unique and thrilling subject to Indian cinema – a story set against the backdrop of the traditional Madurai Goat Fight."

"This film presents goat fighting – a centuries-old South Indian cultural tradition – as an engaging, emotional, and entertaining cinematic experience. My intent is to make the world witness the unique relationship between goats and their handlers and showcase Madurai’s rich culture with honesty and intensity. After three years of hard work, I now present 'Jockey' to you all."

Stating that it was during his travels across Madurai that he witnessed goat fights for the first time, the director discloses that the fights fascinated him – not only because of their intensity but also because of the deep bond between the goats and their handlers.

"This bond, which inspired the goats to fight with such passion, made me realize that the goat fight was not just a sport but also a cultural expression tied to Tamil heritage," he says.

Stating that he began to document and research this tradition, the director disclosed that he even chose to stay back in Madurai from 2022 to write the story.

"For the film to be authentic, I knew the actors had to build a real bond with the goats. So, we purchased goats, trained with them, fed them, lived with them, and created a genuine connection," informs Pragabhal, who points out that casting was a challenge.

"Actors had to dedicate time, undergo physical training, and face real risks like injuries during practice. Two actors who showed true commitment were Yuvan Krishna and Ridhan Krishnas, who embraced the challenge wholeheartedly. They lived in Madurai, trained with the goats and handlers, and prepared themselves physically and mentally. Actress Ammu Abhirami also plays the female lead, with Madhu Sudhan Rao in a key role," he discloses.

"For realism, we worked closely with Madurai locals and goat handlers. Real goat emotions were shot authentically, with actors participating directly. The bond between the hero and his goat forms the emotional core of the story," says the director, who also points out that the villain’s role is equally strong, handling three fierce goats.

"His preparation demanded long training, immense physical strength, and emotional connection with the animals," says Pragabhal.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Udhayakumar and editing by Srikanth, known for handling complex films.

The film has music by Sakthi Balaji and Art direction by C. Udhayakumar. Stunts for the film were choreographed by Prabhu Jacky while costumes were designed by Joshua Maxwel.

