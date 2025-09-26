September 26, 2025 7:19 AM हिंदी

Tamil film based on famous Madurai goat fights titled 'Jockey'

Tamil film based on famous Madurai goat fights titled 'Jockey'

Chennai, Sep 25 (IANS)Director Pragabhal, best known for having directed India's first full-length film on mud racing, is now directing 'Jockey', a film whose story is set against the backdrop of the famous traditional Madurai goat fight.

Says Dr Pragabhal,"After successfully directing Muddy, India’s first-ever full-length film on mud racing, I am now bringing another unique and thrilling subject to Indian cinema – a story set against the backdrop of the traditional Madurai Goat Fight."

"This film presents goat fighting – a centuries-old South Indian cultural tradition – as an engaging, emotional, and entertaining cinematic experience. My intent is to make the world witness the unique relationship between goats and their handlers and showcase Madurai’s rich culture with honesty and intensity. After three years of hard work, I now present 'Jockey' to you all."

Stating that it was during his travels across Madurai that he witnessed goat fights for the first time, the director discloses that the fights fascinated him – not only because of their intensity but also because of the deep bond between the goats and their handlers.

"This bond, which inspired the goats to fight with such passion, made me realize that the goat fight was not just a sport but also a cultural expression tied to Tamil heritage," he says.

Stating that he began to document and research this tradition, the director disclosed that he even chose to stay back in Madurai from 2022 to write the story.

"For the film to be authentic, I knew the actors had to build a real bond with the goats. So, we purchased goats, trained with them, fed them, lived with them, and created a genuine connection," informs Pragabhal, who points out that casting was a challenge.

"Actors had to dedicate time, undergo physical training, and face real risks like injuries during practice. Two actors who showed true commitment were Yuvan Krishna and Ridhan Krishnas, who embraced the challenge wholeheartedly. They lived in Madurai, trained with the goats and handlers, and prepared themselves physically and mentally. Actress Ammu Abhirami also plays the female lead, with Madhu Sudhan Rao in a key role," he discloses.

"For realism, we worked closely with Madurai locals and goat handlers. Real goat emotions were shot authentically, with actors participating directly. The bond between the hero and his goat forms the emotional core of the story," says the director, who also points out that the villain’s role is equally strong, handling three fierce goats.

"His preparation demanded long training, immense physical strength, and emotional connection with the animals," says Pragabhal.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Udhayakumar and editing by Srikanth, known for handling complex films.

The film has music by Sakthi Balaji and Art direction by C. Udhayakumar. Stunts for the film were choreographed by Prabhu Jacky while costumes were designed by Joshua Maxwel.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Trump signs TikTok executive order, creates new $14 billion entity

Trump signs TikTok executive order, creates new $14 billion entity

Memorable reunion in Chandigarh today for ‘final salute’ to MiG-21

Memorable reunion in Chandigarh today for ‘final salute’ to MiG-21

Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi star as Pakistan edge Bangladesh, set up title clash with India in Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Rauf, Shaheen star as Pakistan edge Bangladesh, set up title clash against India (ld)

Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi star as Pakistan edge Bangladesh by 11 runs, set up title clash with India in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Rauf, Shaheen star as Pakistan edge Bangladesh by 11 runs, set up title clash with India

Ashu Malik’s 23-point game helps Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba, regain top spot in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. Photo credit:

PKL 12: Ashu Malik’s 23-point game helps Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba, regain top spot

New Delhi understands the stakes of India-US relationship, says expert

New Delhi understands the stakes of India-US relationship, says expert

Cultural soiree energises formal opening of ISSF Junior World Cup 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI

Cultural soiree energises formal opening of ISSF Junior World Cup 2025

Diljit Dosanjh gets International Emmy nod for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Diljit Dosanjh gets International Emmy nod for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

NaMo Drone Didi Yojana empowers rural women, boosts farm incomes in Gujarat

NaMo Drone Didi Yojana empowers rural women, boosts farm incomes in Gujarat

PM Modi meets Russian Dy PM Patrushev, discusses ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Modi meets Russian Dy PM Patrushev, discusses ways to enhance bilateral cooperation