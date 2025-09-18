Tamil film actor Robo Shankar passes away; Kamal Haasan, Venkat Prabhu condole actor's demise

September 18, 2025 10:44 PM हिंदी

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) In news that has plunged the Tamil film industry in grief, well known Tamil film actor and comedian Robo Shankar, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here in the city, passed away on Thursday.

He was 46 years old.

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife Priyanka and his daughter Indraja, who acted alongside actor Vijay in his blockbuster film 'Bigil'.

Robo Shankar, who is best known for his stellar performances in Dhanush-starrer 'Maari' , Vishal's 'Irumbu Thirai' and Vishnu Vishal's 'Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran', suddenly fainted on sets during a shoot on Wednesday. The unit members rushed the actor to a private hospital, where he was being provided treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. However, the actor couldn't be saved and is believed to have passed away at around 8.30 pm on Thursday evening.

Sources say the body of the actor is to be taken from the hospital to his residence where it will be kept for people to pay their last respects on Friday.

Several actors and directors from the Tamil film industry have expressed shock and grief on getting to know of the demise of the actor and comedian.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who was among the first to react to the news of the demise of Robo Shankar paid tribute to the late actor through a Tamil poem. The poem when loosely translated is a conversation that Kamal Haasan seems to be having with Robo Shankar. Pointing out that 'Robo' is just a pseudonym, Kamal Haasan says that in his dictionary, he considers Robo Shankar to be his younger brother. "Just because you have gone doesn't mean you have left me," Kamal Haasan said and added that while Robo Shankar had left because his job was done, he remained as his job remained unfinished. He finished the poem saying, "As you have left tomorrow for me, tomorrow is ours."

Director Venkat Prabhu too expressed his condolences. Taking to his X timeline, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "#RIProboshankar gone too soon my friend. Deepest condolences to family and friends."

--IANS

mkr/

