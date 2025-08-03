Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) This Friendship Day, actress Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that while everyone talks about their friends from school and college, according to her, adult friendships are the best.

Stating the perks of adult friendship in a heartfelt post, Tammannah dropped a video on social media where she was heard saying, "You know, adult friendships are the best. It's like every friend that I talk to, our every call ends with an "I love you". Every phone call is about attending to how you are feeling, and it's such a misnomer that you meet your best friends when you are in your school and college, but I think adult friendships are the best."

Reacting to the post, one of Tamannaah's close friends, Rasha Thadani, wrote in the comment section, "I love u u r going to make me cry."

Kajal Aggarwal added, "Awwww I love you! Happy friendships day my dearest tamu."

Mrunal Thakur penned, "Awwww i am crying".

Mrunal also reshared Tamannaah's post on her Instagram stories along with an emotional message.

Showering the 'Baahubali' actress with love, she wrote, "Life may be busy and chaotic but with friends like you, it's all worth it T. You bring so much joy and love into my life and I'm forever grateful. Nuvvvvv u @tamannaahspeaks."

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actress is currently busy with her next "Vvan: Force of the Forest", where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time.

The gripping teaser of the drama shows Tamannaah making her way into the world of mythology and mysticism. She is seen stepping barefoot onto something sharp; she flinches but remains undeterred. Holding a fiery torch, she ventures into a shadowy forest.

Directed by Arunabh Kumar, "Vvan: Force of the Forest" is being backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF).

