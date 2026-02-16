Tamannaah Bhatia lights up the night dancing to Lord Shiva’s devotional music

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a glimpse of her ‘fun night’ as she was seen dancing joyfully to devotional tunes dedicated to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Tamannaah attended the grand Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. She shared videos on her Instagram stories capturing candid moments of her grooving to the spiritual beats, blending celebration with devotion.

The actress looked every bit radiant in an elegant ivory-hued Indian ensemble as she danced her heart out, soaking in the festive spirit. She was joined by several women, including her friends Sara Arjun and Mouni Roy, who were also seen enjoying the celebratory evening.

She wrote the caption: “Such a fun night.”

In other news, Tamannaah will next be seen in Vvan with actor Sidharth Malhotra.

‘Vvan’ is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari. ‘Vvan’ is set to release in theatres this year.

The film is scheduled to release on 15 May 2026. Originally, the movie was set to hit theaters around Chhath in 2025. Announcing the updated release date on social media, Sidharth had written, “The Forest has whispered; the Force will be unleashed on 15 May 2026. Get ready for the big-screen adventure.”

She will also next be seen with Junaid Khan in the upcoming date night horror film “Ragini 3,” headlined by Shashanka Ghosh, known for helming Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.

Ragini 3 is a gripping date night horror that promises thrills, humour, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment by Balaji Motion Pictures. With Shashanka Ghosh stepping in as director, Sahir Raza continues to be the creative force on the project.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Ragini 3 is already generating strong buzz. Further details about the project remain under wraps, but anticipation around this Date Night Horror continues to build.

Tamannaah was last seen in “Odela 2”. The film is a sequel to Odela Railway Station. It centers on the fictional village of the same name. The film portrays how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces.

--IANS

dc/