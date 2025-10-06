Takaichi likely to appoint Motegi as Japan's next Foreign Minister

Tokyo, Oct 6 (IANS) Japan's former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, who was elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a vote on Saturday and is now set to become the first female Prime Minister of the country on October 15, is likely to appoint former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi as the next foreign minister.

Takaichi is also expected to name former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara as the Chief Cabinet Secretary, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

"Motegi was one of Takaichi's rivals in the leadership race, and she is also considering jobs for the three other challengers for the party presidency, either in the Cabinet or the new party executive lineup," the leading news agency stated.

"Motegi is a 69-year-old veteran House of Representatives member who previously served as Foreign Minister from 2019 to 2021 and has also held the post of industry minister. He also has experience as a negotiator during talks on a trade deal with the United States during President Donald Trump's first term," the report added.

This year's election came amid new challenges for the LDP. The number of eligible voting members has dropped to about 915,600, down more than 140,000 from the previous contest.

Complicating matters further, the new party leader must navigate the difficulties of minority governance, mend factional divides, and regain public trust.

Years of sluggish growth, rising prices and a sharp depreciation of the yen have weighed heavily on the public, and the LDP's twin defeats have left its leadership under closer scrutiny.

Takaichi, a prominent voice of the LDP’s conservative wing advocating its causes for a long time, was on Saturday elected as the leader of LDP after receiving 185 votes. She defeated Shinjiro Shinjiro, who garnered 156 votes in a runoff after none of the five candidates in the party leadership race secured a majority in the initial round of voting.

As the Prime Minister, Takaichi will serve the remainder of former PM Shigeru Ishiba's three-year term, which ends in September 2027.

--IANS

/as