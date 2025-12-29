Taiwan condemns China’s joint military drill around island, puts forces on high alert

Taipei, Dec 29 (IANS) Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence on Monday strongly condemned China's deployment of air, navy and rocket troops to conduct joint military drills around the island, a move Beijing described as a stern warning against "Taiwan Independence" separatist forces and external interference.

The Ministry said that it has placed its forces on high alert and opposed the actions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), warning that the drills undermine regional peace.

The development comes days after the United States approved a huge arms package worth more than $10 billion for Taiwan. Beijing retaliated by asking the US to "immediately cease its dangerous act of arming Taiwan", where China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the move "severely undermines China's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity".

“We strongly condemn the PRC’s irrational provocations and oppose the PLA’s actions that undermine regional peace. Rapid Response Exercises are underway, with forces on high alert to defend the Republic of China and protect our people,” Taiwan’s Defence Ministry posted on X.

According to the Ministry of Defence, on Monday morning, two PLA aircraft sorties, nine PLA ships, and two government vessels were detected, continuing their activities around the Taiwan Strait.

It added that the Taiwanese armed forces are closely monitoring and responding using mission aircraft, ships, and shore-based missile systems.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry also criticized the Chinese military activity and reaffirmed its solidarity with its armed forces in response to the “provocations”.

“We stand firm with the Ministry of National Defence & all front-line members of the armed forces responding to the PLA provocations around Taiwan. We condemn the CCP's threat to regional & global peace, stability & prosperity & will meet it with preparedness, alongside our democratic partners,” the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry posted on X.

Earlier this month, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry in a statement said, “China’s unilateral military provocations and suppressive actions threaten Taiwan’s democracy and freedom and the regional status quo of peace and stability. They also destabilise the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.”

Taiwan continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on its reunification with Beijing. Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and responds to China's incursions.

