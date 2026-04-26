Tahira Kashyap grooves on hubby Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Roop Di Rani' with her girl gang

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Tahira Kashyap was seen grooving on husband Ayushmann Khurrana's latest track "Roop Di Rani" from his forthcoming drama "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" with her girl gang.

Tahira took to her official Instagram handle and published a video of herself tapping a foot on the peppy number, with her female friends, matching her steps.

She looked extremely adorable recreating the hook step in the clip, captioned, "Bache ka bday + pati ka gaana = perfect setting for ladies sangeet...Pati patni aur bas kuch nahi (sic)"

Applauding her performance, Ayushmann's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Haha bestttttt (sic)", along with red heart emojis.

On Thursday, Ayushmann turned back the clock and uploaded an old video of himself dancing on the old rendition of "Roop Di Rani" with brother Aparshakti during lockdown. He recalled how he and Aparshakti danced to the song as kids during his uncle's wedding.

Remembering the good old days, Ayushmann mentioned on his Insta handle, "From dancing to this 90s song at my chachu’s wedding when Apar and I were kids, to reliving those memories with our family during lockdown… and now bringing a new version back in 2026 for #PatiPatniAurWohDo… life really does come full circle (red heart emoji)".

In the throwback clip, we could see Ayushmann and Aparshakti entertaining everyone at home with their fun dance.

If the recently released teaser of "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is any hint, the movie will talk about a married man who finds himself stuck between not one or two, but three women, leading to some chaotic situations.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, along with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is expected to hit the cinema halls on May 15 this year.

--IANS

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