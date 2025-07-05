Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about the 'progress' from ‘Mardaani’ to ‘Special Ops 2’

July 05, 2025 9:25 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Special Ops 2’, has a knack for playing negative roles. The actor started off by playing an antagonist in the Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Mardaani’ which was released in 2013, and now essays the role of an antagonist in the upcoming season of ‘Special Ops’. He shared what has changed in these 11 years of playing antagonist.

The actor spoke with IANS recently ahead of the release of the new season. When asked if he gives it all to his negative characters or treads with caution thinking about the larger narrative, he told IANS, “I think you just have to be true to that project in the moment. The idea is to make it as true as possible. If I start thinking of some larger narrative, it'll defeat the purpose”.

However, he does make a conscious decision about trying different parts, as he said, “But I do like to play varieties of parts and it is a conscious decision that if I've done one negative, then the next thing that I do, and this is not out of some larger narrative, it's just to keep me on my toes because the artist in me can get bored very easily. And if I find myself doing something similar back to back, that gets boring”.

“So that is where I like to vary it a little bit. But when I'm in a project, I like to give it 100%. And since you spoke about negatives, the first film was ‘Mardaani’, where I was running a gang in Delhi, and now I run an empire in Europe in ‘Special Ops’. So that's progress, if you ask me”, he added.

