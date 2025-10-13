October 13, 2025 1:14 PM हिंदी

Tahir Raj Bhasin relives journey 'from train tops to dessert shootouts' as Sultan Of Delhi turns 2

Tahir Raj Bhasin relives journey 'from train tops to dessert shootouts' as Sultan Of Delhi turns 2

Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) It was 2 years ago today when we were introduced to the teenage immigrant from Lahore, Arjun Mohindar Bhatia, a role essayed by Tahir Raj Bhasin in the period crime thriller, "Sultan Of Delhi".

Marking the milestone, Tahir posted a video compilation of some power-packed action sequences from the series on his official IG handle and wrote, "From train tops to dessert shootouts, celebrating 2 years of #SultanOfDelhi (sic)."

Congratulating him, an Instagram user penned in the comment section, "Happy 2 years to Arjun!! You did so well with this character (heart and fire emojis) loved it!"

Another netizen inquired about season 2 of the drama, saying, "2nd season kab aayega? @tahirrajbhasin (When will season 2 be out?)"

Written by Suparn Verma and directed by Milan Luthria, the show is based on writer Arnab Ray's book "Sultan of Delhi: Ascension".

With Tahir as the lead, "Sultan Of Delhi" also has Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, Mehreen Pirzada, and Harleen Sethi playing significant roles.

Set against the backdrop of the historic events following India’s Independence in 1947, the drama talks about the journey of Arjun Bhatia (Played by Tahir), a young boy from Lahore’s affluent family. Displaced by partition, Arjun arrives in Delhi, only to be drawn into the world of crime.

Backed by Namit Sharma under the banner of Reliance Entertainment, "Sultan Of Delhi" premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on 13 October 2023.

In the meantime, Tahir recently gave another memorable performance as the antagonist for the espionage thriller, "Special Ops 2", co-starring K.K. Menon and Karan Tacker.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tahir shared how they used to wake up at 3 am to shoot the action entertainer.

"If the location is four hours away from where you are staying, then you wake up at 3 am to go to the location. You shoot in 5 degrees Celsius while dealing with the rain. In between all this, how are you able to deliver the physical and emotional acting of your character? - This turned out to be a big lesson," he revealed.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Trump receives warm welcome in Israel as Hamas begins releasing hostages

Trump receives warm welcome in Israel as Hamas begins releasing hostages

Finance Ministry to hold meeting with bank chiefs on credit flow to MSMEs

Finance Ministry to hold meeting with bank chiefs on credit flow to MSMEs

MedPlus Health’s shares fall over 3 pc after drug license suspension of subsidiary stores

MedPlus Health’s shares fall over 3 pc after drug license suspension of subsidiary stores

Karan Johar calls Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party a beautiful blend of warmth, glamour, and love

Karan Johar calls Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party a beautiful blend of warmth, glamour, and love

Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan eliminated from Rise and Fall

Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan eliminated from Rise and Fall

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen to visit India, China this week

Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen to visit India, China this week

We’re playing for Ashes; they’re playing for moral victory: Warner mocks England's 'Bazball'

We’re playing for Ashes; they’re playing for moral victory: Warner mocks England's 'Bazball'

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Bieber get cozy during their mountain vacation

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Bieber get cozy during their mountain vacation

Everytime I do a challenging scene, my dad Chiyaan is there in my mind and heart, says Dhruv Vikram

Everytime I do a challenging scene, my dad Chiyaan is there in my mind and heart, says Dhruv Vikram

Young women account for seven out of 10 autoimmune disease patients: Experts

Young women account for seven out of 10 autoimmune disease patients: Experts