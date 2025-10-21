Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ was filled with fireworks. The tables turned as Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who hosts the iconic chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ sat on the other side as he took to the guests’ couch along with actress, and his mentee Janhvi Kapoor.

The show hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna served a full platter of gossip, games, and giggles, with Karan Johar on the receiving end for once. The episode covered wire range of beats from ranking sex appeal (Akshay, Ajay… and the Pahariya brothers!?) to Janhvi’s unapologetic, “I look bangin’!” moment, this episode is a riot of blushes and banter.

What follows is a mix of spicy questions, savage comebacks, and chutney-level chaos that only this fab four can stir up. At one point during the episode KJo had a Freudian slip when he said that Kajol had ‘hots’ for Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar, who is the husband of Twinkle Khanna.

Hearing this, Kajol said, “Let’s not talk about this” when her co-host quipped, “Hello behen??”.

‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ streams on Prime Video.

Earlier, KJo celebrated 27 years of his directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, by sharing a nostalgic post on social media filled with unseen behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the film's sets.

Along with his post, Karan credited choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan for being the creative force behind the film's iconic song sequences. Sharing a throwback still from the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Seems like yesterday,” tagging Karan Johar.

Reacting to her story, Karan reposted it on his social media account and wrote, “You are the whole and sole reason the songs look so beautiful and memorable. Love you”.

Farah Khan responded, “Love you and love our journey! You taught me scale and grandeur in a song”, tagging Karan Johar on her social media account.

