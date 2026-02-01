T20 World Cup 2026 trophy tour reaches Rinku Singh’s former school in Aligarh

Aligarh, Feb 1 (IANS) The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy tour made an exciting stop at Delhi Public School, Aligarh, the former school of India batter Rinku Singh. The event, which drew an enthusiastic response from students and faculty, was attended by Rinku Singh’s parents, his close friend Waseem, the school principal, MD of Pavna Jain, representatives from DPS sister schools, and college cricket team students.

Students took part in cricket-themed trivia sessions, tap the ball challenges, and hit-the-wicket activities, creating a lively and interactive atmosphere around the trophy. Adding a special highlight to the visit, students also connected with Rinku Singh through a live virtual interaction, making the experience personal, memorable, and inspiring.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy tour continues its journey across the country under the ‘Class of 26’ initiative, visiting the former educational institutions of the Indian team. The initiative celebrates the formative years of players and honours the educational institutions where their ambitions were first nurtured, while inspiring students by connecting them with the trophy and the stories behind India’s journey on the global stage.

The trophy also travelled to St. Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai, the alma mater of India's all-rounder Washington Sundar. In the presence of the school Principal and faculty members, students also engaged in interactive games and challenges, creating an energetic and engaging atmosphere on campus.

Another stop on the tour was Dharmsinh Desai University, the former college of India all-rounder Axar Patel. The visit was attended by the Dean, Treasurer, and Associate Secretary, along with college cricket team students. The engagement featured a fun and interactive session, along with a two-over cricket match for girls and boys, adding a strong sporting dimension to the celebration.

The tour will continue to visit more educational institutions, extending the initiative’s reach and inspiring the next generation of cricketers.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, including Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).

--IANS

hs/bsk/