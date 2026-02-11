February 11, 2026 5:42 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Skipper Marsh suffers injury; Australia call up Smith as cover

Colombo, Feb 11 (IANS) Australia faces another injury blow as skipper Mitchell Marsh missed the campaign opener against Ireland on Wednesday after sustaining a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week, which caused internal testicular bleeding.

Travis Head is leading the side against Ireland in Marsh's absence, as he did in the first T20 in Pakistan last month, with his fellow opener requiring a period of rest and rehabilitation.

Reacting to the injury, standby player Steve Smith, who last featured in T20Is in February 2024 but remains a mainstay in Australia’s Test side, has been called in to travel to Sri Lanka. Smith will acclimatise and be ready to step in if needed.

"He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement. Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice. Standby player Steve Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Smith hasn't been officially added to Australia's World Cup squad yet, but the 2021 champions do have a spare spot available if they need to bring him in quickly after opting not to replace Josh Hazlewood in their 15-man group.

Marsh's injury adds another layer to Australia injury list after Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were both ruled out from the initial squad.

Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis has been declared fit after recovering from a hamstring niggle and will lead the pace attack in their first-up clash with Ireland.

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott

