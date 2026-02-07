T20 WC: Salman Mirza shines as Pakistan hold Netherlands to 147/10

Colombo, Feb 7 (IANS) Skipper Scott Edwards’ batting efforts were overpowered by Salman Mirza, whose three-wicket haul, combined with Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub’s efforts, helped Pakistan restrict the Netherlands to 147/10 in 19.5 overs in the ICC T20 World Cup opener here at Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday.

Put to bat first, Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd got their side off to a brisk start. 22-year-old Levitt made his intentions clear in the initial overs as he found the gaps for a couple of boundaries and a maximum, helping the Netherlands score 28 runs in three overs. However, the momentum soon broke as Salman Mirza dismissed Max, who played second fiddle in the partnership, for just five.

Short of length on the middle and off, Mirza had the ball rolling with his fingers, but Max failed to control it. The ball looped into the air with its top edge, and the keeper, Usman Khan, running forward, caught it cleanly.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha utilised spin early in the powerplay, bringing in left-arm orthodox Mohammad Nawaz for the fifth over. This strategic move paid off as Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi executed a great ‘tag-team’ catch to dismiss Michael Levitt.

Fuller on the stump line, Levitt tried to make space for a big shot but only managed to get it through the height, which didn't carry enough distance. Babar ran to his right, caught the ball just before landing over the cushion, before Shaheen completed the effort.

Bas de Leede and Colin Ackerman helped their team reach 50/2 at the end of the powerplay, after Mirza conceded three fours in the sixth over. Ackermann was dismissed in the eighth over, but Scott Edwards took over alongside Leede, and together they added 27 runs in 21 balls, demonstrating a strong resolve not to get bogged down.

The Dutch team's fortunes started to decline as Edwards decided to face the final ball of Abrar Ahmed's third over instead of leaving it, resulting in a straightforward catch at square leg. Saim Ayub, making his first appearance in the 17th over, quickly dismissed Logan van Beek for a golden duck with just two balls. Within the next two deliveries, another wicket fell when Zach Lion-Cachet was caught long-on, allowing Pakistan to regain the lead.

Wickets fell like ninepins towards the end of the innings, and the lower-order batters couldn’t contribute much as the Netherlands were all out for 147 in 19.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 147 in 19.5 overs (Scott Edwards 37, Bas de Leede 30, Salman Mirza 3-24, Abrar Ahmed 2-23) against Pakistan.

--IANS

vi/bc