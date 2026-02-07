T20 WC: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, England vs Nepal, Sri Lanka vs Ireland – Match Previews

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) The meeting of Afghanistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup brings back many memories as they both lock horn on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In 2024, the two sides met in Guyana when Afghanistan crushed New Zealand by 84 runs, which saw Afghanistan's incredible rise to the semi-finals and New Zealand's shocking early exit for such an accomplished team. The only time that the two sides have met since then was in 2016, and the anticipation has been at an all-time high, especially with Group D likely to call 'the group of death' with South Africa, which means every result will be very important.

New Zealand have arrived to erase the memories of their recent T20I series defeat to India, in which they lost the series in a 4-1 fashion, leaving several questions about their team with the many players being injured or ill.

However, it is likely that, having played in India prior to this match, New Zealand will be accustomed to the conditions, and as they have a strong foundation of batting and many legitimate threats from their fast bowlers, they will be able to put together a performance that can keep up with Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are much more confident now after winning six consecutive matches before losing to West Indies and will enter this match with both momentum and their confident spin-heavy attack, which should thrive in helpful conditions. It would be an unusual situation where Afghanistan may have a favourite status for this match as well.

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik

5th match: England Vs Nepal, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (3:00 PM IST)

England will come back to Kolkata for their match against Nepal at the iconic Eden Gardens. Having won 10 out of their last 11 completed matches in the format, they have ample ammunition with a strong batting line-up, numerous quality spin bowlers, and many players contributing to the team's success, all of which suggests they will be well prepared for whatever challenge lies ahead.

Nepal, however, are no longer newly introduced to the cricketing world. After almost defeating South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup, they have developed into a very experienced and toughened side, as evidenced by having two extremely successful seasons of the Nepal Premier League and dominant qualifying performances leading up to this tournament.

With Rohit Paudel as captain, along with an aggressive bowling attack led by the exciting Karan KC, Nepal will approach their first international match against England with excitement and high expectations.

Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

6th match: Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:00 PM IST)

Sri Lanka, once a robust T20 World Cup team, now embark on a quest to snap their 10-year streak of not going beyond the quarter-finals when they host Ireland at their home. They play at home, so they know the conditions, but that doesn't mean they will perform comfortably either. There are concerns for captain Dasun Shanaka of slow pitches and given Sri Lanka's recent record at R. Premadasa Stadium (the venue they play) is dismal. England completed a clean sweep of Sri Lanka 3-0 at home recently, only increasing the uncertainty.

Ireland sees this as an opening. They were winless in 2024 but now come with new found energy from winning back-to-back series against weaker teams, and they have played in Dubai during these series, so conditions could be similar to what they will get in Sri Lanka. Making it to the next round will likely rely so strongly on them upsetting either Sri Lanka or Australia, and this opening match may also put extra pressure on the hosts from the very first match.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Where to watch: Star Sports Networks and JioStar

--IANS

hs/