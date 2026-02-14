T20 WC: Jansen four-fer helps South Africa restrict NZ to 175/7

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Pacer Marco Jansen claimed a four-fer, but New Zealand rode on a crucial 74-run partnership between Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell to post a modest, challenging total of 175/7 in 20 overs against South Africa in Match 24 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Jansen claimed 4-40 to lead a superb bowling effort by the South Africans as New Zealand, who had recovered from a poor start and were looking at a total of 200-plus, were reeled in and fell short of at least 20 runs of what they would have liked.

Jansen had claimed the first three New Zealand wickets and then came back to dismiss the dangerous Chapman as South Africa pulled things back again.

Marco Jansen rattled the New Zealand top order, claiming two wickets within three balls as the BlackCaps were left struggling at 58/3 at the end of the Power-play. Jansen made the breakthrough by getting Tim Seifert to edge one behind Quinton de Kock for 13 with the score reading 33/1. He then landed two more telling blows, sending back the struggling Rachin Ravindra (13 off 8) to edge one that nipped away, and David Miller effected a sharp catch at short-third. It became 53/3 within three balls in the sixth over when Finn Allen, who had raced to 31 off 17 balls (4x4, 2x6), played uppishly in an attempt to go over the top of the in-fielders and skipper Markram grabbed a good catch.

Things became worse for New Zealand when Keshav Maharaj accounted for Glenn Phillips, who inside-edged onto his stumps through the huge bat-pad gap. New Zealand were 64/4 in the seventh over and in a precarious position.

However, Mark Chapman and Daryll Mitchell repaired the innings with a 74-run partnership for the fifth wicket, scoring at a fast clip as they went at the bowling despite the pressure created by the Proteas. Chapman was looking good for a half-century but became Jansen's fourth victim of the day as he foxed the batter with a well-disguised slower one. Chapman attempted to hit him out, but could only manage to offer a catch to Ryan Rickelton. He scored 48 off 26 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Mitchell fell for 32 off 24 balls (2x4, 1x6) before offering a catch to Tristan Stubbs off Lungi Ngidi. New Zealand suffered another wobble when skipper Mitchell Santner departed for a 10-ball four as New Zealand slumped to 145/7 in the 17th over.

James Neesham struck an unbeaten 23 off 5 balls, including two boundaries in the final over, and added a quick 30 runs for the unfinished eighth-wicket partnership with Matt Henry (9 not out off 8) as New Zealand reached a defendable total.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 175/7 in 20 overs (Mark Chapman 48, Daryl Mitchell 32, Finn Allen 31, James Neesham 23 not out; Marco Jansen 4-40) vs South Africa

--IANS

bsk/