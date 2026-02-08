T20 WC: Italy vs Scotland head-to-head and recent form analysis (Stats)

Kolkata, Feb 8 (IANS) Scotland and Italy are set to lock horns once again as they face each other on Monday at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens in the seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. While the two sides do not have a long history in T20 internationals, their recent encounters have produced contrasting results, making this contest intriguing.

Both Italy and Scotland are in Group C along with two-time champions West Indies and England, besides Nepal.

Head-to-Head record in T20Is

Matches Played – 2

Scotland Won – 1

Italy Won – 1

Scotland and Italy have met twice in T20 internationals, with the head-to-head record evenly poised at 1–1. Their meetings have come in high-stakes ICC events, adding further significance to their rivalry. Scotland have lost their first match against the mighty West Indies.

Recent form guide (Last Five T20Is) –

Scotland: W, W, L, L, L

Italy: W, L, L, L, W

Both teams have won three of their previous five T20I matches overall. Scotland began their recent run with two consecutive wins before suffering three straight defeats, while Italy opened with a win, endured three losses, and then bounced back with a victory in their most recent outing.

Previous Encounters

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2023

Venue: Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh

Result: Scotland won

Scotland dominated their first-ever T20I against Italy, piling up a massive 245 for 2 thanks to Ollie Hairs’ unbeaten 127 and Brandon McMullen’s 96. In reply, Italy collapsed and were bowled out for 90 despite Grant Stewart’s 41, as Gavin Main’s five-wicket haul powered Scotland to a crushing victory.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Final 2025

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, Voorburg

Result: Italy won

Italy edged past Scotland in the Europe Region final, posting 167 for 6 on the back of Emilio Gay’s rapid 50 and Grant Stewart’s unbeaten 44. Scotland’s chase, led by George Munsey’s 72 and Richie Berrington’s 46*, fell short as Harry Manenti’s five-wicket haul sealed a tense 12-run victory for Italy.

--IANS

vi/bsk/