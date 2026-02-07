T20 WC: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia meets Indian team ahead of USA match

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday met the Indian cricket team and discussed the preparation ahead of their opening fixture against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The BCCI secretary also reviewed the arrangements at the stadium as preparations got underway for the opening ceremony to be held before the encounter.

Saikia shared the photos of his visit on X, in which he can be seen talking to skipper Suryakumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir and also with the ground management.

"Inspected & discussed the final-minute preparations of Team India, and also reviewed the hosting arrangements for the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup, 2026, starting today at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai," the BCCI secretary wrote on X.

The BCCI secretary recently announced a cash prize of 7.5 crore rupees for the India U19 team, who beat England in the final to clinch the sixth U19 World Cup title on Friday.

"The BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr Devajit Saikia, announces a cash award of ₹7.5 crore for the victorious India U19 team, along with the coaching and support staff and the Junior Cricket Committee, following their glorious unbeaten campaign that culminated in India’s sixth ICC U19 World Cup title in Zimbabwe," the board wrote on X, announcing the reward.

Meanwhile, the senior Indian team is looking to create history as they enter the T20 World Cup as defending champions. If Surya Kumar Yadav's team wins the trophy, they will become the first team to defend their title and also to win at home. India has previously lifted the trophy in 2007 and 2024, and if they can repeat the same this year, India will become the first team to win three T20 World Cup trophies.

India is placed in Group A, where they will play a match against Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA, while the top two teams of the group will advance to the Super 8 round.

