T20 WC: All stats from India's 17-run win over Netherlands

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) India head into Super Eights with an unbeaten record after beating Netherlands by 17 runs in their last Group A fixture.

In their final group game, India overcame a cagey start against Netherlands to finish at 193/6 in Ahmedabad after opting to bat first.

Netherlands got off to a steady start to their chase. But they were staring down the barrel after being reduced to 125/6 after 16 overs before Zach Lion-Cachet and Noah Croes counter-attacked with a flurry of big hits to narrow the gap.

Croes smashed three boundaries off four balls – two off the last two balls of Washington Sundar’s spell and one off Arshdeep Singh – before Lion-Cachet too got in on the act with a boundary and a six.

Two more boundaries from Croes off Hardik Pandya trimmed the equation to 28 off the final over. But Shivam Dube held his nerve at the death, conceding little and removing Lion-Cachet to seal a 17-run win, as India wrapped up the group stage unbeaten.

All the stats from India's win

7: India captain Suryakumar Yadav used 7 bowlers. It was the fifth instance when India used seven or more bowlers during an innings of a T20 WC match.

12: Till date, India have so far used 12 bowlers in the current edition of the WC which are the maximum in a single edition of the T20WC. Earlier, they used 11 bowlers in the 2009 edition.

13: Hardik Pandya has become the 13th all-rounder and first from the India to complete the double of 6000+plus runs and 200+ wickets in the T20 format.

3: Opener Abhishek Sharma who failed to score a single run in the current T20 WC is now the 3rd opener to get three ducks in a T20 World Cup. Previously, Andrew Fletcher of West Indies in 2009 and Tanzid Hasan of Bangladesh in 2024 had this dubious distinction.

12: India registered their 12th successive victory in the T20 WCs which is a World record. They started their winning campaign from June 5, 2024 and it is still running till date.

66: Is the highest score of Shivam Dube in T20Is,eclipsing his previous best of 65 v New Zealand at Vizag on Jan 28, 2026. Overall, it was his sixth fifty-plus score in his 59th match.

176/7: Is Netherland's highest team total without an individual fifty, surpassing 174/4 against Nepal at Lord's in 2018.

--IANS

bc/