February 16, 2026 3:13 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Alex Volschenk approved as replacement for Ben Shikongo in Namibia's squad

T20 WC: Alex Volschenk approved as replacement for Ben Shikongo in Namibia's squad

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Namibia have drafted seam-bowling all-rounder Alex Volschenk into their squad for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after fast bowler Ben Shikongo was ruled out with a thigh injury, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Shikongo sustained the injury to his right thigh during Namibia’s Group A match against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12 and was subsequently withdrawn from the tournament. The ICC Event Technical Committee approved Volschenk as his replacement for the rest of the competition.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Alex Volschenk as a replacement for Ben Shikongo in the Namibia squad,” the governing body said in a statement on Monday.

Volschenk has played five T20Is and as many ODIs for Namibia so far and captained them in the 2024 Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. He was already with the Namibia squad as their traveling reserve. Under ICC rules, any replacement requires formal clearance from the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The committee comprises Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, who serves as chair; Gaurav Saxena, ICC General Manager – Events & Corporate Communications and IBC representative; Hemang Amin, Tournament Director and host representative; and former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock, serving as the independent nominee.

Namibia, who are making their fourth successive appearance at the Men’s T20 World Cup, are at the bottom of the Group A points table with no wins so far. Their final league stage match will be played against 2009 champions Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 18.

If Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia manages to pull off an upset win, Pakistan will be knocked out of the competition and USA will take the second Super Eights spot after defending champions India sealed theirs through a 61-run win in Colombo on Sunday.

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: Zadran, Omarzai fire Afghanistan to 5-wicket win over UAE

T20 WC: Zadran, Omarzai fire Afghanistan to 5-wicket win over UAE

Lara Dutta celebrates 15 years of her & husband Mahesh Bhupathi 'choosing each other every day'

Lara Dutta celebrates 15 years of her & husband Mahesh Bhupathi 'choosing each other every day'

Aadhi-starrer 'Maragadha Naanayam 2' goes on floors with grand pooja ceremony! (Photo Credit: Aadhi/Instagram)

Aadhi-starrer 'Maragadha Naanayam 2' goes on floors with grand pooja ceremony!

Shanaya Kapoor reveals 'Tu yaa main' came at a time when she was not really confident

Shanaya Kapoor reveals 'Tu yaa main' came at a time when she was not really confident

India, Greece discuss enhancing maritime cooperation

India, Greece discuss enhancing maritime cooperation

T20 WC: England elect to bat against Italy; both sides unchanged

T20 WC: England elect to bat against Italy; both sides unchanged

Experts claim less than 30 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer survive in Pakistan

'Less than 30 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer survive in Pakistan'

Investors can raise equity allocation to 60–65 pc as medium-term risk-reward improves

Investors can raise equity allocation to 60–65 pc as medium-term risk-reward improves: Report

AI models improving rapidly, sector to see exponential growth in 3 years: Microsoft India President

AI models improving rapidly, sector to see exponential growth in 3 years: Microsoft India President

Anthropic in eye of storm as Pentagon threatens to stop using its AI models: Report

Anthropic in eye of storm as Pentagon threatens to stop using its AI models: Report