Szoboszlai's stunner seals narrow win for Liverpool over Arsenal

Liverpool, Sep 1 (IANS) Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning late free-kick kept Liverpool’s perfect start to the 2025/26 Premier League season intact, sealing a hard-fought 1-0 win over title contenders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

In a clash between last season’s top two sides -both defending flawless records - it was always likely to be decided by fine margins. That moment of brilliance arrived in the 83rd minute, when Szoboszlai unleashed a curling effort from over 30 yards out, bending the ball past David Raya and in off the post to spark wild celebrations at the Kop end.

Arsenal came into the game understrength, missing Bukayo Saka due to a hamstring injury and choosing to bench captain Martin Odegaard. Their problems worsened just five minutes in, when key defender William Saliba limped off and was replaced by Cristhian Mosquera. Despite the disruption, Mikel Arteta’s side managed to frustrate Liverpool for large stretches.

The first half offered little in terms of clear chances, with both sides struggling to create rhythm. Arsenal’s best opportunity came from a volley by Noni Madueke that forced a sharp save from Alisson, while Virgil van Dijk opted to pass rather than shoot from a promising position at the other end.

Liverpool thought they had broken the deadlock on the hour mark when Hugo Ekitike found the net following a rebound from a Florian Wirtz strike, but the goal was ruled out for offside against Cody Gakpo in the buildup.

Late substitute Eberechi Eze, making his Arsenal debut alongside Odegaard, showed flashes of his potential with a surging run into the Liverpool box, only to be crowded out by Joe Gomez.

Szoboszlai - deployed unusually at right-back -was outstanding throughout and ultimately delivered the decisive moment, extending Liverpool’s Premier League scoring streak to a club-record 37 consecutive matches.

Though Arne Slot’s men haven’t yet hit top gear, they head into the international break top of the table with three wins from three. With potential new signings like Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak on the horizon and a trip to Burnley up next, the early signs are promising for the reigning champions.

