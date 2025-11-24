Sydney Sweeney says she has a 'hard time asking for help'

Los Angeles, Nov 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney is opening up on her weakness, and it is something she feels a large section of women deal with.

The actress has said that women, including herself, find it hard to ask for help as they don't want to be viewed as "weak", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 28-year-old actress portrays former boxer Christy Martin in David Michod's biopic and she could relate to her not wanting to show signs of weakness and having to appear like you "have it all together".

She told Sky News, "I have a really hard time with asking for help and my friends recently have really pointed that out to me, and they're like, 'Sydney, it's okay to ask. Like, you can'. There's nothing wrong with it, but I have a really hard time with it”.

She continued, "I think it's hard, especially as a woman, there's so many expectations on us to have it all together. "And if we do ask for help, then it's a sign of weakness. And we don't want to be viewed that way, even though, (a man) can ask for it, and no one's like, 'ah, he's weak'. But if a woman director asks for help, it'd be like, 'oh, she's not prepared for this role'”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 57-year-old former boxer and domestic abuse survivor recently praised Sydney's portrayal in ‘Christy’, and said she had the "competitive spirit" needed to bring her to life on the big screen.

Christy told Flickering Myth, "She did a great job. What's interesting that maybe a lot of people don't know is that she actually has an MMA background from when she was a teenager. So she already has that competitive spirit. The boxing, she enjoyed. I actually feel like she had fun with this role because it's so out of character for her that it was challenging, but yet fun for her to be something that wasn't the norm (sic)”.

She is a trailblazer in the boxing world but was also the victim of an attempted murder attempt by her abusive husband Jim Martin and she wanted the biopic to cover all aspects of her story.

