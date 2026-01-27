January 27, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

Suvinder Vicky’s exit from ‘Kohrra 2’ explained by creator: Was a difficult decision

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Suvinder Vicky, who emerged as one of the major discoveries of the first season of the crime thriller police procedural series Kohrra, will not be seen in its second part. As the new season is all set to drop, creator Sudip Sharma has opened up about the reason behind his exit, calling it a “difficult decision.”

Talking about Suvinder Vicky, Sudip told IANS: “It was a hard decision. It was very difficult for us to make this decision because the performance was great. The character was very close to me personally.”

He added: “And then you spend so much time with a person, so there is a friendship too. You want to relive that experience again.”

Sudip stated that “there were a lot of reasons.”

“We wanted to take it back. But my story of that character ended. To take that character’s story to the next season, I didn’t have any other way. We didn’t have and I discussed this a lot with Gunjit Chopra (co-creator), because it was a very big decision to do this.”

“But because all his emotional arcs were closed, his personal track was also satisfying. It felt like it came to an end. So there was no other way to keep that character in the show.

That’s why I said, instead of repeating the same thing, it would be better if a new character is created and the story is told in a new way. Because the show is bigger than all of us. So whatever needs to be done for the betterment of the show,” said Sudip.

The new chapter to Kohrra, stars Barun Sobti and Mona Singh. The second season will stream from February 11 on Netflix.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

A Film Squad Production in Association with Act Three, produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani, Season 2 also marks an important creative evolution for the series.

--IANS

dc/

