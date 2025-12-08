December 08, 2025 1:48 AM हिंदी

Will ally with AIMIM after launching my party on Dec 22: Suspended Trinamool leader Humayun Kabir

Will ally with AIMIM after launching my party on Dec 22: Suspended Trinamool leader Humayun Kabir

Kolkata, Dec 7 (IANS) Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir on Sunday expressed his desire to form an electoral alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) once he launches his new political outfit on December 22.

He also invited the CPIM, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Naushad Siddiqui to join the alliance to fight against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state and the BJP at the Centre.

"I will announce the name of my new party on December 22. My party will ally with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and I have already discussed the issue with Owaisi saheb. He has asked me to come to Hyderabad for further talks," said Kabir.

The comments from the suspended Trinamool Congress leader came a day after he laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

"Alliance with the AIMIM is confirmed. I also welcome CPIM and ISF, and Congress also so that we can fight together against the BJP at the Centre and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Our target is 135 seats in West Bengal. Once the alliance is formalised, we can hold seat-sharing talks," Kabir said.

In the 2021 state Assembly polls, the CPIM-led Left Front and Congress had forged an electoral alliance with the newly launched Indian Secular Front (ISF). However, the alliance performed miserably with the Left and Congress drawing a blank, while ISF won only one seat in the 294-seat strong West Bengal Assembly.

With Kabir's party yet to be launched and the Left and Congress deciding to end their alliance in Bengal and contest elections separately, it is yet to be seen how far his proposals will be accepted by the parties he named.

Sources said the CPIM has already ruled out any electoral alliance with Kabir's outfit, as leaders claimed that he is nothing but an agent of the BJP.

--IANS

sch/uk

LATEST NEWS

‘Committed to bringing IPL and international cricket back to Chinnaswamy’: KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad

‘Committed to bringing IPL and international cricket back to Chinnaswamy’: KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad

BB 19: Salman Khan breaks into tears, lauds Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol for a dignified farewell to late Dharmendra

BB 19: Salman Khan breaks into tears, lauds Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol for a dignified farewell to late Dharmendra

Gaurav Khanna lifts the "Bigg Boss 19' trophy

Gaurav Khanna lifts the "Bigg Boss 19' trophy

AIFF Super Cup: FC thrash East Bengal 6-5 to claim third title (Credit: AIFF)

AIFF Super Cup: FC Goa thrash East Bengal 6-5 to claim third title

Day 7: Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival showcases rich traditions of 8 NE states

Day 7: Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival showcases rich traditions of 8 NE states

Vikram Bhatt taken to Udaipur by Rajasthan Police in Rs 30 crore fraud case

Vikram Bhatt taken to Udaipur by Rajasthan Police in Rs 30 crore fraud case

Six killed as car falls into 800-foot ravine in Nashik, PM Modi expresses grief

6 killed as car falls into 800-foot ravine in Maharashtra's Nashik; PM Modi expresses grief

Nightclub fire: CM Dhami speaks to Goa counterpart amid fears of U’Khand residents getting affected

Nightclub fire: CM Dhami speaks to Goa counterpart amid fears of U’Khand residents getting affected

ISSF World Cup: Anish wins silver in rapid-fire pistol, his second WC final medal (Credit: NRAI)

ISSF World Cup: Anish wins silver in rapid-fire pistol, his second WC final medal (Ld)

FIH Hockey Men's Jr WC: India lose 1-5 to Germany in semis (Credit: Hockey India)

FIH Hockey Men's Jr WC: India lose 1-5 to Germany in semis