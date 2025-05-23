Sushmita Sen says she celebrates colour black ‘as an armour’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen recently shared a stunning photograph, looking every bit like a graceful doll draped in a black saree, a colour she calls her armour.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she posed in a stylish black saree made of a sheer, flowy fabric with a subtle ruffled border that adds texture and elegance. She paired it with a strapless, heavily embellished blouse featuring silver detailing.

She chose to go bold with her make-up with well-defined eyebrows, dark eye makeup, and a nude lipstick.

“Unafraid of the dark, gimme black anyday’... A colour I celebrate as an armour…I love you guys beyond!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga … A shoutout to my wonderful team!!!”

On May 21, Sushmita celebrated 31 years since her historic Miss Universe win, which made her the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1994, in Manila, Philippines.

Sushmita shared a string of throwback unseen photos from the iconic moment she was crowned Miss Universe, including stunning shots from the pageant and her proudly posing with the crown.

She wrote: “21st May 1994 #Manila. A historical win that introduced an 18yr old Indian girl to the Universe!!! Opening up a world of possibilities, highlighting the strength of hope, the power of inclusion, the generosity of love… (sic).”

She added: “To travel the world & to have the privilege of meeting some of the most inspiring people…life defining for sure!!! Happy 31st Anniversary of India’s first ever victory at Miss Universe!!! To have the honour of representing my country, I will proudly cherish forever!!!” said Sushmita.

She also wished her “loved ones” in the Philippines.

“Happy 31st also to my loved ones in the #Philippines & to you my darling @carogomezfilm #thinkingofyouall and #celebratingyou Here’s to dreams, the impossible kinds…for I know, the UNIVERSE conspires in our favour!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #MissUniverse1994 #India @missuniverse”

--IANS

dc/