Suryakumar Yadav poses with T20 WC trophy at historic Adalaj Stepwell after India’s title triumph (Ld)

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav visited the historic Adalaj Ni Vav on Monday, where he posed with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy following India’s title-winning campaign.

Images shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) showed the Indian skipper at the intricately designed stepwell, one of Gujarat’s most renowned heritage landmarks, located near Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The 15th-century structure, known for its elaborate carvings and architectural design, has long attracted tourists and history enthusiasts.

Suryakumar’s visit came a day after India’s emphatic victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. The Indian team sealed the title with a commanding 96-run win at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, successfully defending the trophy and further cementing their dominance in the shortest format.

The stepwell also holds recent cricketing significance. Ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final, former India captain Rohit Sharma and Australia skipper Pat Cummins had posed for a photoshoot at the same location.

Despite the tournament celebrations continuing across the country, Suryakumar appeared to take a moment to explore the historic monument. Photographs from the visit showed him walking through the stepwell’s ornate corridors and admiring the detailed stonework while holding the World Cup trophy.

His presence drew large crowds to the site, with fans gathering around the stepwell and nearby streets for a glimpse of the Indian captain and the coveted trophy. Many spectators were seen lining terraces and vantage points around the monument in hopes of witnessing the moment up close.

In the final, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue, India defeated New Zealand in front of a packed crowd to claim their second consecutive T20 World Cup title, also becoming the first team to win a home World Cup and the first team to clinch a record third title.

