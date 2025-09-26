Suriya, Jyothika's daughter Diya Suriya makes her directorial debut with docu-drama 'Leading Light'

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Diya Suriya, the daughter of well known actors Suriya and Jyothika, has now made her debut as a director with a docu-drama titled 'Leading Light'.

Interestingly, the 17-year-old's docu-drama has been produced by her parents, Suriya and Jyothika, under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the docu-drama focusses on the lives of Bollywood women gaffers. The film highlights the untold stories of women working behind the scenes as light-women in the film industry and portrays their experiences in Bollywood, blending documentary and drama.

'Leading Light' is now being screened at the Oscar Qualifying Run at Regency Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The film is to be screened from September 26 to October 2, with shows daily at 12:00 PM.

The docu-drama, which has a duration of 13 minutes, features the intimate interviews of three women, considered to be pioneers in the space.

According to the description of the docu drama on the site of Regency theatres, 'Leading Light' captures the experiences of women working behind the camera. It features apart from Diya Suriya, Hetall Deddhia, Priyanka Singh and Leena Gangurde.

Meanwhile, Diya's father, actor Suriya, has a series of films lined up including director RJ Balaji's 'Karuppu', which is likely to be the first among all of the actor's films to hit screens next. A teaser of the film, that was released some time ago, begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

--IANS

mkr/