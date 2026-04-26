Suriya meets singer Dhee in Colombo; calls her single 'Vari Vari' a "timeless song"

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Suriya, who recently met singer Dhee in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has now called her latest single 'Vari Vari' "a timeless song".

Music director Santhosh Narayanan, who has jointly produced the song along with Dhee, posted a video clip of Dhee's meeting with Suriya on his X timeline, and thanked Suriya for the love he had expressed for their song.

He wrote, "Thank you dearest @Suriya_offl sir for your love for #VariVari. Eternally grateful for this and for the unforgettable moments we spent making music together."

In the video that Santhosh Narayanan posted, Suriya is seen telling Dhee that he was coming to Colombo after 24 years. The actor went on to thank the singer for taking the time to come and meet him and also show him her song.

Commenting on the recently released single of Dhee, Suriya said, "It's a lovely song" and urged viewers to check the song out.

"I'm a big fan of her work always and I was very happy to hear such a song again. I think it will be a timeless song. Everybody will love it," he said, speaking about the number, youthful number that has just been released.

The actor on the occasion was also seen making a request to Dhee. He said, "In fact, I have a request now. Is this song only in your album or is it in a film? Can I have this song?"

For the unaware, 'Vari Vari' is a single that has music by Santhosh Narayanan and lyrics by Vivek. It has been sung by Dhee, who has a huge fan following.

While describing the number, its makers said the song was about "someone or something that’s gone and isn’t around anymore, something that’s been lost." The song, its makers say, is about the search for one's inner child that one might have lost along the way of growing up.

--IANS

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