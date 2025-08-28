Surbhi Chandna welcomes Gannu Bappa with soulful aartis & delicious bhog

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna has welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home for the second time. Welcoming Bappa with full enthusiasm, the 'Naagin 5' actress posed in a traditional Maharashtrian style in a cream saree, along with gajra, Jhumkas, and a nath.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Surbhi was seen praying to the deity, along with her family. Her latest social media post included various glimpses from the festivities.

She also penned a heartfelt note about welcoming Bappa at their home. "The 2nd Year of Sukars Bappa celebrations was nothing short of divine and heartwarming. We welcomed Gannu Bappa with full energy & soulful aartis to offering him most loved bhog," Surbhi wrote.

She added that for the prasad they offered Bappa Modak lovingly prepared by her mother-in-law, and Chole-Kulche, and Green Masala Aloo made by their massi (maternal aunt).

Surbhi further informed that having her Parents with them made the moments even more special for her.

"Though we truly missed my PC & Rahul Uncle (FIL) who couldn’t Be With Us because of Their work commitments," she added.

"But what made it even more special was watching little IDU enjoying Gannupa’s company with the purest smile and innocence — a reminder of how celebrations are truly about love, family, and togetherness. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!," the 'Ishqbaaaz' actress wrote.

She added that for the festivities, she was aspiring for a complete Marathi Mulgi look.

On Tuesday, Surbhi celebrated her mother and father-in-law's wedding anniversary by taking them on a fun getaway to Khopoli.

She took to her Insta and posted a video compilation from their family vacation. Surbhi revealed that during their stay in the hills, she even cooked a Pizza for her family.

"Made MIL and FIL feel special on their Wedding Anniversary A Little Getaway we all craved and found our Perfect holiday destinationin @radissonresortkhopoli Thankyou for Making the parents feel all the more special", she captioned the post.

"Great View, Local food, courteous staff, spent some fun time becoming Kids again, Donned the Chef Hat & cooked up a Pizza for the Fam whilst we enjoyed the Rains in the hills," Surbhi added.

