June 23, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Suraj Pratap Singh calls his role in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani 'powerful and layered'

Suraj Pratap Singh calls his role in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani 'powerful and layered'

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Suraj Pratap Singh reflected on his experience playing the role of Prem in the show "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani".

According to Suraj, Prem is a very powerful and layered character. He shared, "At first, he seems like a regular guy—fearless, charming, and always ready to protect those around him. He has this playful and witty side that makes him popular, but deep down, he’s deeply loyal to his loved ones and strongly connected to his faith in Mahadev."

Shedding light on the multiple layers of his character, he added, "What he doesn’t realize is that he’s been chosen for a much bigger purpose. His bond with Divya is mysterious and intense, and even though he doesn’t fully understand it yet, he feels an undeniable pull toward her—as if he’s meant to be by her side."

Suraj revealed that while acting has always been his passion, the role of Prem ended up bringing all his skills together.

“For me, playing Prem feels like a complete experience. The way the character is written allows me to explore everything I love—whether it’s intense action scenes, emotional moments, or even dancing. Acting has always been my passion, but this role brings all my skills together. Prem isn’t just physically strong—he has a pure heart, unshakable willpower, and a destiny far greater than he can imagine. That’s what makes this character so exciting and fulfilling to play." he went on to disclose.

Another lead of the show, Megha Ray revealed that she said yes even before reading the entire script of "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani"

Speaking to IANS, she said, "It felt like a dream team coming together. I had wanted to work with Peninsula for a long time. Also, I hadn’t explored the supernatural or fantasy genre much, mostly because very few people are able to execute it well. But after seeing Peninsula’s previous work, I trusted that they would handle it beautifully. The excitement of trying something new really drove me to say yes immediately."

"Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" airs every Monday to Sunday at 8:30 PM, on Sun Neo.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Kristy Coventry takes over as International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief, receives golden key from Thomas Bach. Photo credit: IOC Media

Kristy Coventry takes over as IOC chief, receives golden key from Thomas Bach

Union Minister pays homage to victims of Air India Kanishka bombing, calls for unity against terrorism

Union Minister pays homage to victims of Air India Kanishka bombing, calls for unity against terrorism

KL Rahul is a link between retired seniors and youngsters in the team, says Irfan Pathan. Photo credit: BCCI

KL Rahul is a link between retired seniors and youngsters in the team, says Irfan Pathan

Delhi CM orders crackdown on encroachment on MAMC campus

Delhi CM orders crackdown on encroachment on MAMC campus

PM Narendra Modi has endorsed India to win 36 medals at 2036 Olympics, says Meenu Meniwal as Haryana celebrates International Olympic Day on Monday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

PM Modi endorses India to win 36 medals at 2036 Olympics, says Meenu Meniwal

Sonakshi Sinha reveals whether reports of her rumoured fight with brothers Luv and Kussh affected her mentally

Sonakshi Sinha reveals whether reports of her rumoured fight with brothers Luv and Kussh affected her mentally

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recollects walking into a trap set by John Cena, Idris Elba on sets of ‘Heads of State’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recollects walking into a trap set by John Cena, Idris Elba on sets of ‘Heads of State’

Suraj Pratap Singh calls his role in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani 'powerful and layered'

Suraj Pratap Singh calls his role in Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani 'powerful and layered'

Striking Iranian regime targets with unprecedented force: Israel Defence Minister

Striking Iranian regime targets with unprecedented force: Israel Defence Minister

Arab nations condemn Damascus suicide bombing

Arab nations condemn Damascus suicide bombing