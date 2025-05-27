Op Sindoor Outreach: Supriya Sule-led delegation concludes Qatar visit, heads to South Africa

Doha, May 27 (IANS) A multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule concluded its visit to Qatar, marking the completion of the first leg of a four-nation outreach tour aimed at projecting India’s united stand against terrorism.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India in Doha, “Qatar was the first leg of the four-nation visit of the delegation planned following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor, and the subsequent developments.”

During the two-day visit, the Indian delegation held high-level meetings with key Qatari dignitaries including Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs; and Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council.

The delegation also participated in a roundtable discussion with scholars and policy experts at the Middle East Council for Global Affairs and met editorial teams from leading newspapers such as Al Sharq and Peninsula.

A special community reception was held on May 26, where Indian expatriates expressed solidarity with India's anti-terrorism efforts.

The Indian side emphasised New Delhi’s “zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism” and explained that “Operation Sindoor was calibrated, targeted and proportionate, demonstrating India's commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions.”

The delegation also called for an end to distinctions between terrorists and their backers and highlighted the urgency of dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure.

The Qatari leadership reiterated its own zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and condemned the Pahalgam attack. The Indian delegation thanked Qatar for its swift condemnation and diplomatic support.

The press release noted that “Qatar MOFA had issued a statement on April 23 expressing strong condemnation of the attack in Pahalgam,” and mentioned that bilateral conversations were held between Qatar’s Amir HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 6, followed by discussions between the Qatari and Indian foreign ministers on May 7.

The delegation praised the Indian community in Qatar for upholding values of “tolerance, pluralism, and unity” and resisting divisive narratives.

Members of the delegation include Supriya Sule (MP), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (MP), Manish Tewari (MP), Anurag Thakur (MP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (MP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (MP), former ministers Anand Sharma and V. Muraleedharan, and Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation is now headed to South Africa for the second leg of its diplomatic mission.

--IANS

rs/dpb