Super Cup: Winner takes all as Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC battle for a semifinal spot

Fatorda (Goa), Nov 4 (IANS) Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC will face each other in a winner-takes-all clash in Group C of the AIFF Super Cup, which will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

With both sides tied on six points and also having the same goal difference, the final group stage match will be crucial to decide who will secure their spot in the semi-finals. If the teams play out a draw in regulation time, the group winners will be decided through penalties.

Punjab FC started the group stage with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC with the help of goals from Nikhil Prabhu, Princeton Rebello, and an own-goal from Gursimrat Singh, and they followed up with another 3-0 victory over Mohammedan SC with the help of goals from Ninthoinganba Meetei, Samir Zeljkovic, and Manglenthang Kipgen. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Mohammedan SC and followed it up with a 4-0 thrashing of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Speaking ahead of the match, Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, “We’ve shown great character and consistency in the group stage so far, and I’m proud of how the boys have stepped up. Bengaluru FC are a strong side with experience and quality, but our focus is on playing our game and maintaining the intensity that has brought us here. Every player understands what’s at stake, and we’re ready to give everything for a place in the semifinals.”

The head coach has trusted his young Indian core for both the matches, with Muhammad Suhail, Ninthoi, and Kipgen shining in attack, along with the midfield marshalled by captain Nikhil Prabhu and Princeton Rebello. Dilmperis has gone with an all-Indian defence of Suresh Meetei, Bijoy Varghese, Khaimingthang Lhungdim, and Muhammed Uvais in both the matches.

The new foreign signings who joined ahead of the Super Cup, Dani Ramirez, Samir Zeljkovic, and Nsungusi Effiong, have started their life in Indian football well, while defender Pablo Renan Dos Santos is yet to make his debut. The Shers also have a good bench strength with the likes of Pramveer Singh, Leon Augustine, Singamayum Shami, Ricky Shabong, and Vinit Rai, who can be called upon by the head coach.

Bengaluru FC have also been in fine form with Sunil Chettri, Ryan Williams, and Vinith Venkatesh finding the net in the previous game, while youngster Taorem Kelvin Singh scored in the first match. The Blues will once again bank on their experienced players to come good at the crucial stages against a young and energetic Punjab FC side.

Both teams will head into the contest high on confidence after dominant performances in their opening games, setting the stage for an intense and closely fought encounter. With a semifinal spot on the line and nothing separating the two sides, a thrilling clash can be expected at the Fatorda.

