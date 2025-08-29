August 29, 2025 10:59 AM हिंदी

Sunny Leone talks about celebrating Ganeshotsav with kids: Truly priceless

Sunny Leone talks about celebrating Ganeshotsav with kids: Truly priceless

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone revealed that she did not grow up celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi but the festival has been one of her favourites since coming to India.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video of painting a Lord Ganesh idol with her three children Nisha, Noah and Asher.

She revealed: “Even though I did not grow up celebrating this festival, it is truly one of my favorites since coming to India. This moment I have with my children is truly priceless. Where the belief in God and all the higher powers around us to show so much love and community is so precious.”

The actress said she will never forget this moment.

“This is a moment in time I will never forget @nishakweber @ashersweber11@noahsinghweber11 @thedanielweber my babies!!,” she concluded the post.

India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on August 26, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

Talking about the actress, who is married to Daniel Weber, the couple in 2017 adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl, whom they named Nisha Kaur Weber, was 21 months old at the time of adoption.

In 2018, the couple announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

On the work front, Sunny was seen in Himesh Reshammiya’s “Badass Ravi Kumar” directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. The film is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

The film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Sunny Leone, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Manish Wadhwa, Rajesh Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Mohan Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Navneet Nishan, Raza Murad, and Prashant Narayanan.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform at Lollapalooza India with Yungblud, Khelani

Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform at Lollapalooza India with Yungblud, Khelani

Emma Stone says she believes in aliens

Emma Stone: I believe in aliens

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed as IMF Executive Director

Centre names former RBI governor Urjit Patel as IMF Executive Director for 3 years

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, CM Dhami says rescue ops underway

Two missing as cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, rescue ops underway

US President Donald Trump speaks to the National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel deployed in Washington on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Department of Homeland Security)

White House cites low Delhi crime rates in Prez Trump's campaign to take over law and order in US cities

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block