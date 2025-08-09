August 09, 2025 1:16 PM हिंदी

Sunny Hinduja on playing a Pakistani agent: It's very difficult to get a good role

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is playing an ISI agent in the upcoming series “Saare Jahan Se Accha”, has talked about how he wasn’t apprehensive on taking on the role and said that he doesn't focus on the character's nationality or background, but rather on the quality of the role itself.

Sunny emphasised the scarcity of good roles and the importance of taking on compelling characters, even if they are antagonists, to effectively tell a story.

Talking about being apprehensive about playing a Pakistani agent, Sunny told IANS: “There is a lack of good roles. And for a good role, there are a hundred people standing. So, as an actor, as an artist, I don't think about what kind of role it is, where it is from, which caste it is from, which creed it is from.”

“How is this role? So you must have liked the role… So it is very difficult to get a good role,” he said.

Pratik Gandhi, who plays RAW agent Vishnu in the series, chimed in: “If you want to talk about Krishna, you will get Kansa, right? So when we are talking about the army, when we are talking about the intelligence of two countries, then the intelligence of our own country, who is fighting in front of whom, will also come.”

“So someone or the other will have to perform it. Otherwise, how will we tell?

“Saare Jahan Se Accha” follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

