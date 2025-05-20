Sunny Deol meets Uttarakhand film officials on ‘Border 2’ set, praises state’s support for cinema

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) In a significant move to boost Uttarakhand’s standing as a preferred destination for filmmakers, actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday met with officials from the Uttarakhand Film Development Council.

The meeting was held at the Halduwala location in Dehradun, where the large-scale war set for his upcoming film Border 2 has been constructed. This interaction highlights the growing collaboration between the film industry and the state government to promote Uttarakhand as a major hub for film production. Council CEO Bansidhar Tiwari, along with Joint CEO Dr. Nitin Upadhyay, met the actor and director Anurag Singh. A source close to the development revealed that the team held an in-depth discussion on Uttarakhand’s progressive film policy, the rich variety of shooting locations, and the state government’s continued support to filmmakers.

“From timely permissions to local resources and seamless administrative cooperation, the environment in Uttarakhand is proving ideal for film productions,” said Tiwari, highlighting how the state is becoming a stronghold for quality filmmaking. Sunny Deol too expressed his appreciation for the state’s cooperation.

The meeting also shed light on other film projects underway in Uttarakhand. Filming for ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2,’ starring Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankar, is ongoing in Dehradun. Veteran actors Govind Namdev and Sudhir Pandey are also part of the project. Comedy satire ‘Uttar Da Puttar, ‘featuring Annu Kapoor, Pawan Malhotra, and Bijendra Kala, is being shot across Dehradun and Rishikesh.

Supporting regional cinema as well, three Garhwali-language films — ‘Marcha, Teri Maya’, and ‘Namak’ — are being shot in Dehradun, Tehri, and Uttarkashi. These films are receiving technical and logistical support from the government, promoting local language, culture, and tradition.

The council shared that over the past year, several noteworthy Hindi films and web series, such as ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,’ ‘Do Patti,’ ‘Putul,’ ‘Rautu Ka Raaz,’ ‘Tanvi The Great,’ and ‘Kesari 2,’ have completed shoots in the state. In the fiscal year 2024–25 alone, the Uttarakhand government has issued 225 filming permits.

Speaking of ‘Border 2,’ directed by ‘Kesari’ fame Anurag Singh, the upcoming action drama is being produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and T-Series. The film is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war and features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Sunny. A massive set replicating a Kashmiri village has been erected in Dehradun’s Halduwala area, with work beginning as early as November last year. The film includes elaborate war sequences with tanks and army movements, relying heavily on VFX to enhance its visuals.

‘Border 2’ is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

