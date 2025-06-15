Sunny Deol credits father Dharmendra for shaping the man he is today

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Father’s Day, Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt message for his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, acknowledging the profound impact he has had on his life.

The ‘Gadar’ actor credited his father’s strength, love, and guidance for shaping him into the man he is today. He also expressed pride in walking in his footsteps and calling himself fortunate to be his son. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared images with his loving dad and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son — always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever. #FathersDay.”

In the first image, Sunny and Dharmendra can be seen sitting together and smiling while looking at the camera. In the next black and white shot, the 'Sholay' actor is seen lovingly holding his young son.

Notably, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol also shared a heartwarming message for his dad. He posted a picture featuring himself and his brother Rajveer Deol posing with their father, Sunny Deol, during a snowy vacation amidst a stunning backdrop. For the caption, Karan wrote, “A father, a hero, a legend — but to us, just Dad. Happy Father’s Day, Papa. Love you always #FathersDay.”

On Father’s Day today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their love, gratitude, and admiration for their fathers. From emotional notes to unseen pictures, the tributes poured in, giving a glimpse into the cherished bonds they share.

Celebs like Karan Johar, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, and many others shared heartfelt messages remembering the strength, guidance, and love they received from their fathers.

--IANS

