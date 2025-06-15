June 15, 2025 3:29 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol credits father Dharmendra for shaping the man he is today

Sunny Deol credits father Dharmendra for shaping the man he is today

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Father’s Day, Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt message for his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, acknowledging the profound impact he has had on his life.

The ‘Gadar’ actor credited his father’s strength, love, and guidance for shaping him into the man he is today. He also expressed pride in walking in his footsteps and calling himself fortunate to be his son. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared images with his loving dad and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son — always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever. #FathersDay.”

In the first image, Sunny and Dharmendra can be seen sitting together and smiling while looking at the camera. In the next black and white shot, the 'Sholay' actor is seen lovingly holding his young son.

Notably, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol also shared a heartwarming message for his dad. He posted a picture featuring himself and his brother Rajveer Deol posing with their father, Sunny Deol, during a snowy vacation amidst a stunning backdrop. For the caption, Karan wrote, “A father, a hero, a legend — but to us, just Dad. Happy Father’s Day, Papa. Love you always #FathersDay.”

On Father’s Day today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their love, gratitude, and admiration for their fathers. From emotional notes to unseen pictures, the tributes poured in, giving a glimpse into the cherished bonds they share.

Celebs like Karan Johar, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, and many others shared heartfelt messages remembering the strength, guidance, and love they received from their fathers.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ellen Pompeo reveals how she injured her foot

Ellen Pompeo reveals how she injured her foot

Kiara Advani wishes Happy Father’s Day to the 'incredible dads' in her life(Kiara advani/instagram)

Kiara Advani wishes Happy Father’s Day to the 'incredible dads' in her life

Adani Green Energy tops NSE rating list in ESG performance in power sector

Adani Green Energy tops NSE rating list in ESG performance in power sector

Vardhaan Puri reflects on the legacy left behind by his grandfather Amrish Puri this Father's Day

Vardhaan Puri reflects on the legacy left behind by his grandfather Amrish Puri this Father's Day

Father's Day: Anupam Kher recollects value taught by his father

Father's Day: Anupam Kher recollects value taught by his father

Proud to have Prime Minister Like Narendra Modi: Indian Diaspora in Canada welcomes PM’s G7 invitation with optimism

'Proud to have leader like Narendra Modi': Indian diaspora in Canada welcomes G7 invitation to PM

Sunny Deol credits father Dharmendra for shaping the man he is today

Sunny Deol credits father Dharmendra for shaping the man he is today

Ahmedabad plane crash: Three more bodies recovered from wreckage, toll rises to 270

Ahmedabad plane crash: Three more bodies recovered from wreckage, toll rises to 270

Neena Gupta reveals why she was asked to return to her van during filming of ‘Metro... In Dino’ scene

Neena Gupta reveals why she was asked to return to her van during filming of ‘Metro... In Dino’ scene

UK F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport

UK F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport