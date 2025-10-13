Sunny Deol advises to 'stay healthy eat healthy' while relishing a Samosa

Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) Sunny Deol was seen flaunting his inner foodie during this latest social media post. The 'Gadar' actor advised everyone to "stay healthy and eat healthy" while relishing a delicious Samosa, along with some chai himself.

The video dropped by Sunny on his official Instagram handle opened with him saying, "Gyaani, Gyaani di chai pi rahe haa (We are having Gyaani's tea)".

Later, the 'Border' actor immediately shifted his focus to the delicious samosas placed in front of him.

When a voice from behind asked Sunny to take chutney, he revealed that he enjoys Samosas without them, as it tends to spoil the taste of the Samosas.

"Stay Healthy EAT Healthy Ha HA Hhhhh," Sunny captioned the post.

On the work front, Sunny is waiting for the release of his much-anticipated war drama “Border 2.”

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the forthcoming flick features Deol in the lead, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the movie is reportedly based on India and Pakistan's Kargil War of 1999, and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s production house, J.P. Films, “Border 2” is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.

Over and above this, Sunny will also be seen as the protagonist in the highly-awaited period drama "Lahore 1947".

Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the film has been set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947.

Along with Sunny, the movie also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi in key roles, with Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh as the supporting cast.

Produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, "Lahore 1947" marks Priety Zinta's comeback to the silver screen after a long time.

--IANS

pm/