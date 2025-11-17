Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: 'Prepared and motivated' men’s hockey team leaves for Malaysia

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) The Indian Men’s Hockey Team left Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Monday for Ipoh, Malaysia, to take part in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025, scheduled from November 23 to 30.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has been considered one of the most prestigious invitational hockey tournaments worldwide, providing teams with a significant platform to compete against top-tier opponents.

This edition boasts a competitive field, with India scheduled to play Korea in their opening match on November 23. They will then face Belgium, Malaysia (the host), New Zealand, and Canada during the round-robin stage. The two best teams after the league phase will qualify for the final on November 30.

In recent weeks, the Indian team has trained in Bengaluru, emphasising tactical formation, organised play, fitness, and refining combinations under captain Sanjay. The squad enters the tournament confident and well-prepared after an intensive training period.

Captain Sanjay expressed confidence ahead of the tournament, stating, “We are really looking forward to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. The team has worked hard over the past few weeks, focusing on both tactical discipline and fitness. This tournament always offers a great competitive atmosphere and a chance to test ourselves against strong international opponents. We are prepared and motivated to give our best in every match, and the goal is to maintain consistency and challenge for the title.”

Speaking about the team’s mindset, he added, “There is a great energy in the group. Everyone understands their roles, and we are excited to represent India on an important platform like this. We hope to make the country proud and carry forward the positive momentum.”

The squad features goalkeepers Pawan and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, while the defensive unit comprises Poovanna Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas and Captain Sanjay. The midfield will be marshalled by Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Leading the attack for India will be forwards Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek. The standbys for the tournament include Varun Kumar, Vishnu Kant Singh, Hardik Singh and Angad Bir Singh.

India last captured the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title in 2010 and finished as runners-up in 2019. With a determined squad and intense preparations, the Men in Blue will look to reclaim the coveted crown in Ipoh.

